“Karan Johar And Shah Rukh Khan Have Destroyed Everything in Bollywood”: Vivek Agnihotri’s Explosive Interview | Exclusive

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says he loves Karan Johar and he is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan but he hates their politics and the kind of value system they propagate in their movies. Watch the full exclusive conversation.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri calls a spade a spade. The director never fears expressing his angst against Bollywood, an institution which he says has been corrupted by people like Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan because of the kind of value system that they propagate in their movies. In an exclusive chat with india.com where he was speaking about his latest released docuseries The Kashmir Files Unreported, he spoke in length about his problem with Bollywood becoming more of a commercial box than the art-house.

Vivek speaks about ‘cleaning’ the film industry from the outside. He says he makes people’s cinema but there are many inside the industry who only care about business and that’s where the real essence of Bollywood gets lost. The director who made ‘The Kashmir Files‘, one of the most successful and loved films last year, adds that while he acknowledges all the good things Karan stands for, sadly he can’t overlook the idea of corruption that he has introduced in the industry.

“I don’t like the value system that Karan Johar promotes in his cinema. I don’t like the entire politics of that man. He’s a wonderful man – I know that. I don’t know him personally but I love his cinema. Dharma is a very successful, big production house. The good thing about Karan is that he has given a chance to a lot of new directors. The great thing about him is that he has given a chance to a lot of gutsy directors. They have made some off-beat cinema, different cinema. He has introduced many actors to the film industry. I don’t have any problem with that. You can’t take that away from him. But, why not focus on that? Focus on your own cinema. Why should a director like Karan Johar not make a film for eight years?”

Vivek reiterates that KJo, as he is popularly called, has introduced a system that’s being blindly followed in Bollywood. “My problem is the kind of value system and the kind of politics you have created in Bollywood that have come to mean only one thing which is wrong. This over-glorification of stardom or star system is all done by Mr Karan Johar and I am against that,” he adds.

He goes on, “I find myself in a place where I have no option but to oppose it. However much I love him for his craft, I am sure he must be a great person but he is giving strength to the star system. He is nurturing the star system, the studio system. He is creating and helping a system which is not letting middle-class, Hindi-speaking, Indian, raw-rooted, talented citizens thrive. That is my complaint. He is promoting values which are not our values. These values are imported. I don’t want Bollywood to thrive on imported values when we have such a great, fantastic value system in place.”

Vivek also has a piece of advice for the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After making his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a film in which he showed the hero falling for a conventionally beautiful woman and not for tomboyish Anjali, the director seems to have come a long way. In his latest release, he shows the heroine more successful than the hero and breaks many gender stereotypes in the narrative with each character. Isn’t that a change in his filmmaking style? Vivek agrees but adds, “I hope God blesses him and he travels India without his sena and his chamchas. He travels to every small town, and middle-class town in India, lives there in cheaper hotels and struggles in those cities to understand what India is, and then Karan Johar will understand what is wrong with Bollywood.”

When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, he says he loves him too. Vivek says, “Karan – if he’ll come here, I will love him and hug him. Like Shah Rukh Khan. Do you know I am a fan of SRK? I always say there’s nobody as charismatic as him. But, I don’t like the politics of Shah Rukh Khan. I think they are responsible for destroying a great institution like Bollywood. They have destroyed everything in Bollywood. Now, it’s only PRs, hype, glamour and stardom… anything which is not stardom is not accepted. That’s my problem.”

Vivek highlights how his fight is against the very notion that the likes of Karan Johar have created where they believe that the audience is not smart enough to understand the right kind of cinema. He explains, “My second biggest problem is mediocrity, their hardcore belief that the audience is dumb. I cannot tolerate that. I make people’s films. They make a Box Office film. When their film is successful, it’s a Shah Rukh Khan film which is successful. When my film is successful, it’s the people’s film which is successful. So, we are standing on two different poles: the North Pole and the south pole. However much I love him… sometimes I think it’s like Shakti or Deewar… where you love your father and brother but one is a police officer and one is a smuggler. Now you decide who’s a police officer and who’s a smuggler in our relationship (laughs).”

So, will he never work with a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan? Vivek answers: “If Shah Rukh Khan is willing to work my way, I have no problem. But, if he is working in my film, the writer and the director will be in the foreground and he will be in the background which he will never accept. So, he will never work with me.”

What about other superstars in the industry? “Koi bhi aisa star jo mere ko kinare karke samne khada hota hai, uske sath kaam nahi karuga (anyone who thinks he can corner me to become the face of the film will never work with me). A film belongs to a writer and a director. The hero of the film is a writer and director,” he concludes.

You can scroll up and watch his full interview! Your thoughts on his statements about Karan and SRK?

