Many big names from the Bollywood industry such as Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and filmmaker Karan Johar recently expressed concern over increase in domestic violence amid the nationwide lockdown and urged people to put a 'Lockdown on Domestic Violence'.

The actors teamed up to put forth a video message on social media and firmly addressed the issue. The stars shared the video on their respective social media platforms.

Karan Johar shared the video on Instagram and expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, for the critical initiative. "The cases of domestic violence have been rising rapidly across the country, and now is the time to stand up against it! LockdownOnDomesticViolence Dial100," the 47-year-old added.

In the shared one minute video, the actors say: “During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men we say, now is the time to stand up against this violence. To all the women we say, now is the time to stand up and break the silence. If you’re a witness to domestic violence in your home, please report. If you’re a witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, please report. If you’re a survivor of domestic violence, please report it. Let’s put a lockdown on domestic violence”. Titled ‘Lockdown On Domestic Violence’, the video also has prominent cricketers Virat Kohli, and Mithali Raj.

