A sarcastic video that is currently going viral on social media shows people across the world thanking celebrities for telling them that everything will be fine soon while chilling in their lavish homes. Filmmaker Karan Johar too got through the video and tweeted about the same apologising to everyone who might have been hurt by his posts in the past. KJo took to Twitter on Saturday night and mentioned that he saw the video and realised that some of the posts that he made in the past might have come out as insensitive to those who are really affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He said even though none of his posts intended to be insensitive towards anyone but he understands he might have 'lacked emotional foresight' in posting them across social media.

Karan's tweet read, "This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many…I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ….am sorry!" (sic)

This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many…I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ….am sorry!🙏❤️ https://t.co/MO3kHkDQdo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 25, 2020

The video that has received over 3 million views shows a woman named Greta Lee Jackson sarcastically pointing out at various Hollywood celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Amanda Keller and Sam Armitage among others for shooting videos from their sprawling properties, massive kitchens and huge living rooms telling all that ‘we are in this together.’

In India, filmmaker Farah Khan earlier took to social media to criticise those celebrities who are posting workout videos from their homes. The popular choreographer called out the Bollywood celebs for not realising that their public display of how privileged they are might come across as insensitive to those who are really having a difficult time in the COVID-19 health crisis.