Global icon star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making Indians proud ever since she moved to the West and worked in Hollywood. In a recent interview, PeeCee opened up about when she took this step of moving out of her country. Priyanka told the media that she wasn’t happy being a part of Bollywood where people use to play politics. Also, there was a lot of struggle to get work. In a podcast, the actress said Dax Shepherd, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Reacting to Priyanka’s statement, her co-star and actress Kangana Ranaut opened up about one of the reasons why she moved to the West at the peak of her career in India. In a tweet, Kangana blamed Karan Johar for banned Priyanka. “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her”, Kangana wrote.

You may like to read

Ranaut further wrote in another tweet, “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.”

“This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders,” she added.

Priyanka and Kangana had worked together in the 2008 film Fashion. Priyanka Chopra Jonas had said that she was being ‘pushed into the corner’ and was ‘tired of the politics’ in the film industry.