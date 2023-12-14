Home

Karan Johar Breaks His Silence on Being Targetted as Father of Nepotism: ‘When Alia Bhatt Walked Into The Room For Audition…’

Karan Johar says he found and launched Alia Bhatt and she's one of the most successful actors in the country today but he continues to be tagged as the 'father of nepotism'.

Karan Johar on nepotism: Karan Johar is often called the king of nepotism in India. The filmmaker might have made many grand films, most of which are remembered for their massive sets and famous faces. However, one episode on his chat show ruined that image and put him in at the centre of criticism and trolling. At the recently happened Red Sea International Film Festival, KJO, as he is popularly called, sat down for a conversation about being labelled the ‘nepo-dad’ in the industry, by the industry.

Karan spoke in the light of launching Alia Bhatt 11 years back and how he never had any guilt about searching for talent in actors like her and providing a platform for shaping them. The filmmaker said when he looks at a face or meet someone, he doesn’t look at whose daughter or son the person is. “Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actors that we have. She is my favourite and in many ways my firstborn. When she walked into the room for the audition, it didn’t matter who her father was or who her sister was,” he told Firstpost.

Karan added that Alia is one of the biggest actors in the country today but he continues to be targetted for ‘leading the nepotism army’. He said, “I felt that with all the additions that I had, she just jumped out. Many years later it has been attributed to nepotism which is sad and unfortunate. I have always been tagged as leading the nepotistic army.”

Karan Johar Says ‘Always Operates on Instincts’

The director, who returned to directing movies this year and found success with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ – also starring Alia Bhatt, said he believes in operating from his instincts. “When someone walks into your room to have a conversation. I have always operated on my instincts so whenever someone comes to me, I realise then itself whether this individual will one day edit a film for me or act for me. There is no rationale, no reason or audition, but just your instinct. Instinct for me is my first thought,” he explained.

The filmmaker mentioned that India has been obsessed with nepotism for so long that when the West decided to write on the subject, he felt they were probably too ‘late to this party’.

Karan was first branded the nepo-king on his show Koffee With Karan by actor Kangana Ranaut who appeared in an episode with Saif Ali Khan and broke the hell lose. The world never went back from there and KJo could never go beyond the title. Your thoughts on him being targetted for nepotism in the industry?

