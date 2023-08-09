Home

Karan Johar Breaks Silence on Being Called ‘Movie Mafia’: ‘Kapde Utar Diye Sabne…’

Karan Johar finally spoke about being called 'movie mafia' by Kangana Ranaut. He recalled how it affected his mother, Hiroo Johar. Karan said, 'Terms like these took a toll on my mother's health'.

The term ‘movie mafia,’ coined by actress Kangana Ranaut, has been linked to renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. Kangana has consistently accused Karan of promoting nepotism within the Bollywood industry. The initial spark occurred during her controversial appearance on the talk show Koffee With Karan, where she openly labeled him as the ‘flagbearer of nepotism.’ Subsequently, through interviews and social media platforms, she referred to him as the ‘movie mafia.’

During a recent interview for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar delved into his experience with this term. He reflected on the negativity he encountered over the past few years and how it affected his mother, Hiroo Johar. KJo told film critic Sucharita Tyagi, “In the last three years, I felt there was a lot of hate that was coming my way and it had really taken a toll on my mom. I saw her literally crumble under that because she used to watch TV channels. She was reading stuff online. She was quite like that in the zones. She was watching TV anchors screaming and shouting and saying the most godawful things like me, demonising me for some reason. Then there were people who were kind of writing the same on Twitter and other social media platforms”.

While not directly mentioning Kangana Ranaut, Karan added, “During that period, I had to remain resilient, not just for myself but also for my mother. I felt quite vulnerable because everything felt exposed. It’s as if everyone had stripped me down and left me with nothing to hide. At that point, there was no point in concealing anything or engaging in confrontations. People had already formed opinions about me, often associating me with terms like ‘mafia,’ without truly understanding the day-to-day struggles and efforts of a producer in trying to cast and create a film.

Karan broke the silence after Kangana lashed out at him for his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She asked the director to retire from the film industry. On her Instagram stories, Ranaut wrote, “Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it …. Don’t waste funds it’s not easy time for the Industry, retire now and let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films”.

