Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is presently a judge on the talent reality show Hunarbaaz, took a break from one of the shootings to talk to his children. He was video calling his twins, Yash and Roohi, and telling them, “Hi, baby, I just called to say good night,” in a Colors promo. Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is co-judging Hunarbaaz with Karan, expressed her affection for the children. She said, “I love you 1,021.” Karan later filmed one of the performances for his little munchkins on his phone, which featured two people dancing in teddy bear costumes. KJo continued, “Bohot excited ho jayenge yeh dekh kar. Aisa lag raha hai hum kisi Disneyland mein aaye hai aur yeh live performance chal raha hai (My kids are going to be ecstatic to see this. It’s as though we’ve arrived at Disneyland and are witnessing a live show).”Also Read - Bharti Singh Claims to be India's First Pregnant Anchor, Says, 'Mummiyon Ki Soch Badlungi' - Watch

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - 'End Of An Era': Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Reminisce Bob Saget, America’s Raddest Baddest Dad of The 90’s

Mithun Chakraborty is also on Hunarbaaz’s judging panel, and it’s been fascinating to see the judges’ hilarious banter in numerous promos. The show is full of laughter and tears. It sends you on a roller coaster ride of emotions as you listen to people’s stories, while some of them are simply there to entertain the judges and audience. Also Read - Liger First Glimpse: From Chaiwala to Kickboxer, Vijay Deverakonda Shows The Punch We All Have Been Waiting For

People from throughout the country, including flutists, magicians, entertainers, rappers, and others, showcase their talent. The performance brings together a varied range of talent from throughout India’s nooks, crannies, regions, and cultures.

Watch this space for more updates!