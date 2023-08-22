Karan Johar Calls OMG 2 a ‘Brave Film to Make’ After Rejecting The Script in The First Place

Home

Karan Johar, in an interview now, talks about OMG 2 and the kind of brave subject it deals with. The director earlier rejected the script and refused to produce it before Akshay Kumar backed it.

Karan Johar on OMG 2: OMG 2 might have crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office but it continues to have its struggle. The filmmakers continue to fight for the U/A certification with the Censor Board and speak about the initial challenges that they faced before Akshay Kumar came on board to support them. In his latest interview now, popular director Karan Johar commented on the subject of the film and called it ‘brave’. His statements come days after OMG 2 director Amit Rai revealed that KJo, in fact, rejected the film’s script and they had no takers for the film.

The director, whose Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani emerged as a Box Office success recently, was present at an event when he spoke about the changing cinema today and how that resonates with the audience. He told Indian Express that even though he hasn’t watched OMG 2 but he found the film’s story extensively brave. Karan appreciated the filmmakers’ efforts and the actors’ performances in the film. He also complimented the team for picking up a subject that is not usually considered worthy of mainstream, commercial cinema. When asked to comment on the subject of OMG 2, he said, “I believe you are talking about ‘sex education’ through the mainstream and that’s outstanding. If you can make that kind of impact through the cinema, that’s what we are all here for. ”

He then went on to talk about the Pankaj Tripathi starrer being a big experiment that paid off. Karan highlighted how mainstream cinema is changing and people are making what they really want to make irrespective of the resistance from the outside. The director said, “OMG 2 is a massive experiment. To pull off a film in which Akshay has a supporting role while he’s helming the film, to talk about sex education – I haven’t seen the film but I know the story. It’s a very brave film to make in the mainstream.”

He then moved the conversation to his film and highlighted the subversive scene in which the men are performing Kathak. KJo said, “In my film, you have a man doing Kathak dance. Indian cinema is taking very brave steps. It will not only change the fabric of our mainstream cinema but also empower us in so many ways.”

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Amit revealed how he took the story of OMG 2 to many leading producers including Karan but none of them agreed to put their money on it until he met Akshay and he decided to help bring forth the subject. He said, “Do they know what we go through after the script is rejected by multiple producers? Sony, Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker and others had all rejected the script. Finally, Akshay Kumar showed the courage to back it. He was very open to the script and said that the film needs to be made. Because of him, we are still standing strong otherwise OMG 2 wouldn’t have got made.”

Your thoughts on Karan’s statements now?

