Karan Johar Calls Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Randhawa’ an Updated Version of ‘Poo’ From ‘K3G’: ‘He Was Like Ken to Barbie’

Karan Johar Calls ‘Rocky Randhawa’ an Updated Version of ‘Poo’: Karan Johar is currently on cloud nine with all the praises and accolades Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving. The film has achieved a remarkable feat both critically and commercially. The USP of the film is its talented and versatile star cast. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly have been lauded for their acting prowess by film critics and movie goers. The movie has also turned out to be a game-changer in Ranveer’s career after the debacle of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, 83 and Cirkus.

Speaking about Ranveer’s character, Rocky Randhawa, Karan, in an interaction with Film Companion said, “Rocky needed to be this lovable boy. He had to be Poo but updated. He was like the male Poo, and he was like the Ken to Barbie. It’s all ironic that Barbie is out here now. So, he was like the perfect kind of Ken, who has had rough edges” stated Karan Johar. “The idea was to make Rocky always lovable, vulnerable, and obviously clueless about the world. He really doesn’t know his politics, he doesn’t know about anything and he doesn’t care because that’s not what his aim is – it’s kind of running the family business and just kind of being himself.”

Also, speaking about Tota’s role, the director had stated that, “It’s also about things I have believed personally. As a child, I was very effeminate, and I used to dance in my own room to Hindi songs.” He further added, “My father used to watch and clap. Every time his friends came, he would say Karan ‘Woh dance dikhao sabko (show them the move).’ No one told me there was anything wrong at that time. So I grew up thinking (that) this is fine. Much later when you go to college you realise when you carry that through and do those moves, and people look at you and laugh.” Karan also pointed out, “You’re called all kinds of things. There are terms used and it’s still in my heart because I grew up with that feeling that I was laughed at for my body language or way of being. Somewhere Tota’s character is borrowed from my childhood. When he says ‘Hunar ka koi gender nahi hota (talent has no gender)’, I believe that.”

