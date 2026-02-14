Karan Johar calls Tu Yaa Main ‘traumatising in the best way’, says he is ‘still stressed’ after...

Tu Yaa Main box office, Karan Johar reaction, Bejoy Nambiar film, Shanaya Kapoor performance, Adarsh Gourav survival thriller, Tu Yaa Main Day 1 collection, Aanand L Rai production, Bollywood thriller 2026. Is Tu Yaa Main the most intense Valentine’s Day watch this year? If you ask Karan Johar, the answer is a loud yes.

The filmmaker recently took to social media to share his dramatic and honest reaction after watching Tu Yaa Main. And according to him, this is not your usual love story.

Karan Johar’s big reaction

In a long and excited note, Karan wrote, “No cardio needed! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising (in the best way possible) survival croc-edge-of-the-seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again…. NEVER!”

He didn’t stop there. “And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine’s Day, take them to watch #tuyaamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!! I am still stressed, and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me (I am dramatic, I know, but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds).”

Strong words, and clearly, the film left an impact.

Praise for Bejoy Nambiar and the lead cast

Karan also praised director Bejoy Nambiar for maintaining tension throughout the film. “Kudos to @bejoynambiar for keeping the tension alive with solid craft and technical excellence….” he wrote. He showered appreciation on lead actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav as well.

About Shanaya, he said she delivered an “assured, hugely convincing performance,” especially in moments that turn scary and intense. Calling Adarsh “JUST BRILLIANT,” Karan added that he felt “every inch” of his fear on screen.

He also congratulated producer Aanand L Rai and Vinod Bhanushali for backing what he called a “cracker of a clutter breaker,” ending his post with a strong recommendation: “A MUST-WATCH IN THE CINEMAS!!!”

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1

Despite the strong praise from industry insiders, the film opened to a modest response at the box office. According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main earned Rs 57 lakh nett on its first day in theatres. The survival thriller had 1,239 shows across India and recorded an average occupancy of 6 per cent on its opening day.

While the numbers are not huge, survival thrillers often grow through word of mouth. With reactions like Karan Johar’s grabbing attention online, the coming days will be crucial. Will the film pick up pace over the weekend? Or will it struggle to stay afloat? One thing is certain, if you’re planning to watch it, maybe stay away from swimming pools for a while.