  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Karan Johar calls Tu Yaa Main traumatising in the best way, says he is still stressed after...

Karan Johar calls Tu Yaa Main ‘traumatising in the best way’, says he is ‘still stressed’ after…

Karan Johar heaps praise on Tu Yaa Main, calling it a tense survival thriller that left him shaken, even as the film opens to a modest Rs 57 lakh on Day 1.

Published date india.com Updated: February 14, 2026 4:23 PM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Karan Johar calls Tu Yaa Main ‘traumatising in the best way’, says he is ‘still stressed’ after...

About the Author

Shiwani

Shiwani

Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, covering entertainment and lifestyle. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop cultur ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.