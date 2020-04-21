Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is back with the second season of Lockdown with the Johars and we are loving it! In the latest video shared by the director, we see him enjoying burgers with twins Yash and Roohi and mom Hiroo. However, the cute moment is when Yash tells him not to have burgers as he has become fat. The video is just too cute and is being loved by fans. Also Read - Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan And Bollywood Celebs Urge People to Put 'Lockdown On Domestic Violence'- Watch

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "My diet police betu boy 😉 Yash and baby girl Roohi #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season2."

In an earlier video shared by Karan, we saw how Yash and Roohi holding one of his kurta and saying that it belongs to mama (Hiroo). However, Karan tried to tell the munchkins that his friend Manish Malhotra has dedigned it and it belongs to him not mama.Karan captioned the fun video as, “Now they think I am wearing my mothers clothes!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #season2 #toodles #weareback.”

Karan Johar welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in 2017 through surrogacy. He has named them after his parents Yash and Hiroo (opposite of Roohi).

In an interview with IANS, Karan revealed if he wil be making sure to dress up his kids according to the fashion trends to which he said, “I don’t think so. Although that’s the expectation when it comes to me. Right now, I am focussing on them being good and being well brought up children. I am giving them the right value system rather than the right clothes. Fashion is really not on the priority list for me.”

Karan Johar is one of the top filmmakers and producers in Bollywood who will be next making a multi-starrer project Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, among others. His films storm and box office and make crores of rupees making him one of the top producers in Bollywood. His production house is named Dharma Productions.