Mumbai: After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested positive for Covid-19, filmmaker Karan Johar, his family and staff also got their RTPCR tests and tested negative. All these four women were Karan Johar’s guests at a dinner the filmmaker held at his Mumbai home on December 8. Ever since the report came out, there has been a lot of criticism of the gathering being held amid the Omicron scare. KJo, took to his Instagram account to share a statement that he and his family have tested NEGATIVE. In a long statement, he further clarified that his dinner for eight guests could not be called a “party”.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Beast Avatar From Brahmastra Revealed And It's Nothing Like You Have Seen Before

Karan Johar’s statement read: “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city…Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a “party”…And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no “hotspot” of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly… My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all.” Also Read - 'Can't Hold Her Responsible, There Was One Who Was Coughing': Kareena Kapoor's Team After She Tests Covid-19 Positive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed four buildings in Bandra and Khar on Tuesday after Bollywood actors tested positive for Covid-19. Officials said the civic body also organized testing camps in these four buildings to check the spread of infection among other residents. Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets