Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed, how he reacted on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy. On June 27, Alia took to Instagram to share the happy news that she and husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. However, Alia shared the good news to her mentor and director of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Karan Johar in person and the latter's reaction was quite emotional.

In a new interview, Karan Johar told that he cried when Alia told him that she's expecting her first child. The ace filmmaker said that Alia had come to his office and after he broke down she gave him a hug. Karan also said that he 'can't wait to hold' Alia's baby in his arms.



In an interview with etimes, Karan said, “I cried. She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with cap. And she told me this. And my first emotion was that tears just came out and she came and gave me a hug. I was like I can’t believe you are having a baby. It was like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, it still is!”

Karan who launched Alia in Bollywood also added that, “I’ve seen her from a girl transforming into an outstanding artiste, into this wonderful self-assured woman. And I feel so much pride. Because really, she was my first burst of being a parent. My first burst of parenting was actually with her and she walked into my office when she was 17. She’s 29 today and these last 12 years have been magical for both of us because I share such a strong bond with her. I can’t wait to hold her baby in my arms. It will be a very emotional moment, as close to when I held my own children.”

For the uninitiated, Alia made her debut in Karan’s directorial Student of the Year in the year 2012. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, late Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has released the trailer of the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 and the guests are the new ‘Rocky and Rani’ of Bollywood – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The trailer promises immense fun and lots of candour on the ‘koffee’ couch.