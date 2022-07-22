Karan Johar latest news: Karan Johar finally addressed the criticism he received for the Koffee With Karan 7 episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The filmmaker was present at the grand trailer launch of Liger on Thursday with Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday when he was asked by a journalist to comment on a particular episode from his talk show.Also Read - On Koffee With Karan 7, Akshay Kumar Reacts To Being Called 'Canada Kumar', Don't Miss His Expression

Karan dismissed the reports of favouring Janhvi over Sara. Many viewers called him out on social media after the episode aired and felt that he behaved nastily with Sara by constantly reminding her that her parents were separated when she was a kid. Clarifying the same, Karan told the media, “That’s completely untrue. I was just feeling bad because Janhvi Kapoor lost both rounds. She lost the rapid fire round and she lost the game round. I was perhaps just trying to be nice.” Also Read - Samantha Ruth Opens up on Broken Marriage With Naga Chaitanya: ‘Not Amicable…’ - Koffee With Karan 7 Gossip

Karan added that everyone just misunderstood him because he loves both the girls and he can never be nasty to anyone of them. “In that process, I think everybody read it wrong. I love them both dearly, they are not only both wonderful artistes and girls but they are kids I have known ever since they were possibly three years old so there is not a question of a bias, not with them, not ever,” he explained. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Finally Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Mimicry on Koffee With Karan 7 - Here's What He Said

While he tried to end the debate, a section of the people still didn’t buy his clarification. The video from the event is currently going viral on social media and many people have commented on it by saying it was just not about the game rounds but about his overall demeanour on the show. One user wrote, “It started wayyyyy before the 2 game rounds. The show started with Sara ka childhood trauma it never got better after that,” another user wrote, “If everybody has read you wrong, you were wrong KJo.”

Your thoughts on Karan Johar’s statement on the issue? Watch this space for more updates on both Liger and Koffee With Karan 7!