Karan Johar Finally Opens up on Quitting Twitter: ‘They Abused my Mother’

Karan Johar recently revealed that he did not quit Twitter because of the nepotism allegations against himself.

Karan Johar Finally Opens up on Quitting Twitter: Karan Johar, who has been absent from Twitter since a long time recently opened up about his decision to quit the micro-blogging site. It was widely reported that the filmmaker had deactivated his account due to the vile personal attacks on him by online trolls. The director had also hinted about the same before quitting Twitter. However, as speculated by the gossip mills, he did not leave the micro-blogging site due to the ‘nepotism’ remarks. Karan, in a recent interaction with Mid-Day told that there were some derogatory comments made against his kids and mother Hiroo Johar, which forced him to deactivate his handle.

Karan, in his interview with Mid-Day said, “That (quitting Twitter) was an instinctive decision I made when I started reading abuse to my children. When that happened… this is the lowest you could get. Abuse me, say what you want. They also abused my mother. My mother is still an older person. My children were five at that time, when I took the decision. Now, I’m not going back on this platform for anything. Of course, my company is on it. I realise the importance of Twitter. But I don’t want to be on this platform. I don’t want to read anything about my children. That breaks my heart not only as a parent, but also as a human being”.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director confessed that the nepotism debate has nothing to do with his decision to quit Twitter. He told, “It’s not that I’ve stopped casting people from the industry. Or I’ve isolated myself from the sheer wonderful-ness of Alia Bhatt. I have not listened to anyone. I’ve just left a platform. That had nothing to do with the things I was saying. It was about my kids. I couldn’t read that. Whoever is a parent would know that is something you wouldn’t take. You’d take anything, but anything against your child, you can’t take. And I don’t know who to fight, right? They’re nameless, faceless people. I’d rather just exit.”

Karan Johar’s next production venture includes Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. He is also backing Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar in crucial roles.

