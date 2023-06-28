Home

Karan Johar Gives Tribute to Yash Chopra With Snow, Saree And Romance Ft. ‘Tum Kya Mile’ – Check His Emotional Post

Karan Johar's Tum Kya Mile song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an emotional tribute to the late Yash Chopra who's love for the romantic numbers in snow, saree and grandeur was idomitable.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar’s new song from the film Rocky Aur Raani Kii Prem Kahaani is a love ballad. Before the song releases today, the director took to social media to describe all the interesting things that went behind curating this romantic number – from the vision, and the chiffon sarees to the emotions that he cherishes the most. In his long post on Instagram shared on Wednesday morning, KJo revealed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ which is filmed on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is his tribute to the Yash Chopra-style songs which speak volumes of the beauty of romance amid snow, saree, and a couple soaked in love from head to toe.

Karan describes how music composer Pritam Chakraborty and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant came together to understand his motivation behind the song and helped him curate the same magic on screen. “Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true … My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song… (sic),” he wrote.

The director, who is returning to the movies after a hiatus of seven years, revealed that this was the first song Alia shot after the birth of her baby girl Raha Kapoor and he was forever in guilt for making her shoot in the snowy Kashmir. “This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps 🙈),” he added.

‘Tum Kya Mile’ is the first romantic song in the mountains where Ranveer Sinh had to lip synch and that makes it special for everyone associated with the number. Summing it all, Karan wrote how this is one song that is pure love and which explains the grandeur of the romance that Bollywood has been known for. “So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song… I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold… This one’s for you Yash uncle … (sic),” he concluded. Check KJo’s post here:

‘Tum Kya Mile’ is sung by Arijit Singh and the glimpse of the song has already gone viral as its music covered the background of the film’s trailer. This is the first song that the makers are releasing from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

It is slated to hit the screens on July 28. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!

