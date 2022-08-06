Mumbai: The filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a welcome party for Carl Pei, a Swedish internet entrepreneur in the Mumbai suburbs. The filmmaker looked stylish as always and struck poses with the paps. He took both solo and joint snaps with Carl Pei. Along with Bollywood stars, cricket players and YouTube stars attended the celebration.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Start Shooting With Host Maniesh Paul, Photos From Set Go Viral

Karan Johar Rocks in Stylish Suit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Aamir Khan Reminds Karan Johar of Kangana Ranaut For Trolling Him on Koffee With Karan: 'I Had One Major Troll in my Life...'

Karan Johar opted for a classy suit and statement-making goggles. As per pinkvilla, others spotted at the event were director Punit Malhotra, and actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aparshakti Khurrana. Couple Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni twinned in white. Bollywood wives Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey entered the bash simultaneously. Youtube Gaurav Chaudhary flashed a big smile as he posed for the paps. In his camouflage suit and black shirt, cricketer Yuvraj Singh looked amazing. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Saying 'I Will Work Till 100 Years', Netizens Say 'Stop Being Kareena'

Watch Viral Videos From The Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Watch this space for more updates!