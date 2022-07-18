Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 7 has released two episodes – one is Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the other one is Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The popular talk show has grabbed eyeballs after actor’s shocking revelations. After the release of Sara and Janhvi’s episode, writer-journalist Manya Lahti Ahuja took to her social media to call out the makers of Koffee With Karan 7 who copied her questions which she once used for her news website. She accused Karan Johar for plagiarism, claiming that they used her content without permission or any credit.Also Read - Netizens 'Reveal' The Brother-Duo Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Previously Dated

Along with small clip from the show, Manya tweeted, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit.” The writer also shared the screenshot of the article that had a question ‘A grown man who can’t tie his own shoelaces ends up accidentally revealing his hidden identity to his former nanny.’ She tagged Karan Johar, Star World, Disney+ Hotstar, and Shreemi Verma, the show’s creative team in her post and stated she can’t let this go. Manya said she wants the credit for her work, “it may not be world-changing work, but it is her nonetheless.” Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film 'Bedhadak' Shelved? Star Daughter Was All Set To Be Launched In Bollywood By Karan Johar!

So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? pic.twitter.com/5RYlz6AvGj — BITCHcoin (@mushroomgalouti) July 15, 2022

The makers of Koffee With Karan are yet to release a statement on Manya’s accusations.