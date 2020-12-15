Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of talent management firm Cornerstone, join hands to launch a fresh talent representation and management company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Announcing about the venture, Karan and Bunty said in a statement, “Dharma Cornerstone Agency will aim to be a safe home where seasoned professionalism will meet existing & contemporary talent in this era of popular culture to reinforce premium content production via films, endorsements, OTT content, events, appearances. It will also work with its talent to build their brand via their digital/social presence and personal PR. With dedicated efforts to serve as a platform to shape, polish & refine each artist’s career, the agency aims to unify dreams & potential of each associated talent”.

Karan took to social media to announce the news and shared his excitement. " Super delighted to announce our newest venture, a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent! @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh", KJo captioned.

For the unversed, Cornerstone Agency’s Bunty Sajdeh’s name was popped in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He was quizzed by CBI this year as a part of the investigation. The actor had an account with the agency, where the late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi and Disha Salian used to work.

Bunty’s sister Seema is married to actor and director Sohail Khan. She was recently seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.