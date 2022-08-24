Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar is on a roller coaster ride with a line up of his new releases and celeb chat show Koffee With Karan 7. The filmmaker recently revealed about the two most pivotal B-town celebs whom he won’t even dare to invite for KWK 7. Koffee With Karan Season 7 is attracting a lot of attention due to the candid and upfront revelation by celebs on Karan’s couch. The Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani director has been trolled for questions relating to celeb’s dating and sex lives on his chat show. Karan recently admitted that there are still some bigwigs from Bollywood who have never been on his show and it will remain the same for at least a few of them. KJo finally revealed the names of two revered celebs and the reasons he won’t invite them on his show.Also Read - Kapoor Sisters- Kareena And Karisma Party Hard On Monday Night With KJo & Manish Malhotra, See Inside Pics From The Fun-Filled Bash

Karan Johar on Why he Won’t Invite Rekha

Karan, in an interaction with The Hindu said, "Well, I did bring it up once with Rekha ma'am, even as recently as a couple of seasons ago. I was very keen to have her appear on the show, but she wasn't convinced. But after that, I felt she has such an exotic, beautiful mystery about her… it has to be protected always. So I didn't push it after that." Talking about his close friend and mentor Aditya Chopra, Karan pointed out, "Will I ever have Adi on KWK… I mean, I think I'm not brave enough to even ask him, right."

Karan has produced Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which releases on September 9. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarajuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

