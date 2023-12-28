Home

Karan Johar Lashes Out at Troll For Suggesting to Bring ‘Bahu’ Home, Says ‘My Children are Blessed to Have My Mother’

Karan Johar recently lashed out on trolls for asking him to get a 'bahu' home. The filmmaker gave a befitting reply to the use who commented an absurd comment.

Director Karan Johar has never shied away from talking about trolls. However, recently, the filmmaker seemed to have gotten offended by one of the troll makers who asked Karan to bring a ‘bahu’ home. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a huge story to hit back and clarify how his family dynamics work. Recently, Karah shared a picture of himself, which seemed a photo from the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker wrote that he tried to keep the look ‘simple and classic’ to host Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore.

However, what caught KJo’s attention was a comment written by a user which stated “Bahu laa do maa ko time pass nahi hota hoga (Bring a daughter-in-law home, your mom must be bored).” It seemed that Karan had enough of these trolls when he dropped a lengthy note on his Instagram stories addressing the troll.

Sharing the comment, KJo wrote, “Of all the crazy trolls, the abuse and judgment I get about my life choices and my way of being I find comments like this offensive.” After writing about how daughters-in-law have their own identities and they shouldn’t be a ‘time pass’ for anyone, he added, “A bahu is a label that comes with ridiculous regressive baggage.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s director also said that his mom helps him a lot to co-parent his children, Yash and Roohi. “My mother co-parents my children with me and doesn’t need any “time pass”…her life is complete by the love we receive from her and do our best to give it back with all our heart! And bringing in a “bahu” is not an option to whoever is concerned about my relationship status! My children are blessed to have my mother guide us all…” said the director.

He emphasized that if he were to have a life partner, it would be on his terms. He wrote, “If I were to have a life partner I would do so to fill my void and not anyone else’s!”

