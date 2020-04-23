Fans have been loving the adorable videos of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi. However, a little mishap happend when Karan Johar found Yash holding a hoodie which read Sex and Magic while he was filming a video, which made him scared. In the video, we see Karan Johar saying, “’Yash, why are you holding this? Oh my God. I don’t know why you are holding this, I am very embarrassed.” Also Read - Karan Johar Makes Yash-Roohi Sing, Later Says, 'Singing is Not in Our Genes'

In another video, we see Yash calling dada Karan Johar ‘budha.’

Karan Johar keeps sharing adorable videos of his kids Yash and Roohi in the second season of Lockdown With The Johars!

His next project is multi-starrer movie Takht starring Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2021 and is one of the most anticipated films of next year.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Karan Johar came forward to help the nation and announced that he will be dcontributing to PM Narendra Modi’s PM Care Fund. Taking to social media, the filmmaker wrote, ““With the lockdown being extended, it’s only going to get harder on everyone, especially those workers and technicians who rely on daily wages for their livelihood. They are in a situation in which they don’t have clarity on where their next meal is coming from…and that can be scary…very scary. They are in this situation through no fault of their own and we believe it is our moral responsibility to help them as much as possibly we can,” he said in a statement shared on social media.