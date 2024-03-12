Home

Karan Johar Loves Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Says ‘Didn’t Delve Deep Into The Moral Communication’ Amid Controversy

Karan Johar expressed his love for Animal movie. He emphasised the impact of narrative, sound design, screenplay, dialogue, and character development on his overall experience as a filmmaker.

Karan Johar has once again discussed his perspective on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024. Despite the controversy surrounding the movie’s misogynistic narrative, triggering scenes, and violence, Karan Johar had previously praised it as the best movie of 2023. Johar acknowledged the heated debate surrounding Animal and admitted that the film had aroused and engaged him like no other. He shared his view that he saw it as a character film centered around a deeply dysfunctional and inherently violent character with emotional issues, and he appreciated the treatment of the story. Johar mentioned that he didn’t delve deep into the moral communication of the film but was captivated by Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s storytelling and technical prowess.

Expressing his love for the film, Karan Johar emphasised the impact of narrative, sound design, screenplay, dialogue, and character development on his overall experience as a filmmaker. Despite the criticism and differing opinions, he stated that he had to be honest about his emotions attached to a film. Johar recognised that some people disagreed with his perspective, but he believed in openly expressing his appreciation for a movie, even if it meant facing criticism.

Animal proved to be a massive box office success, grossing over Rs 900 crore, and received acclaim for its cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. The film, however, sparked intense social media discussions, with figures like Javed Akhtar and Swanand Kirkire criticising it. Despite the controversies, the movie became one of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema.

