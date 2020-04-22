Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has once again managed to put a smile on our faces with another new and adorable episode of Lockdown with the Johars featuring his adorable twins Yash and Roohi. After calling their dada fat in the previous episode, the munchkins were now seen singing a song and channeling their inner musicians. Also Read - Karan Johar Calls Yash-Roohi His Diet Police After They Call Him Fat, Watch Adorable Video

In the video shared by Karan Johar on his official Instagram account, he is seen introducing Yash and Roohi as the new singers and says "We have two very talented musicians in the house ladies and gentleman… give it up for Roohi and Yash!" The twins are seen singing and playing a guitar which actually is bigger than them. However, alarmed by their singing, Karan Johar suddenly stops them in a funny way and said that probably singing is not in their jenes.

Check Out The Video Here:

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles.”

The video has been breaking the Internet and has gone viral. Soon after Karan shared the video, several Bollywood celebs started commenting and said that Karan’s kids are way too cute. Shweta Bachchan Nanda left a commenting saying, “Puddings!”

Karan Johar welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in 2017 through surrogacy. He has named them after his parents Yash and Hiroo (opposite of Roohi).