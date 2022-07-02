Koffee With Karan 7 New Trailer: Karan Johar, India’s versatile host is inviting some of the biggest B-town celebs in the beloved couch as the coffee is brewing up for the guests. KJo is back with the all-new Season 7 of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan, an all-time favourite for over 18 years. Koffee With Karan has always made headlines with fun and candid confessions made by Bollywood A-listers during their fun and candid interaction with Karan. Dropping new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will be on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with celebrities starting July 7, 2022.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's New Pics: Karan Johar's 'Rani' Poses With 'Rocky' Ranveer Singh in London

Kiara, Alia, Sara And Others Grace Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 trailer launched today showcases some of the talented actors who will be gracing the couch – Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to name a few, and the excitement keeps building as the season progresses further. There is more to watch out for in this season, as Karan Johar opens each episode with a monologue on current events and trending conversations, belting the naughty and nice while introducing his guests. Along with its signature rapid-fire segment, new additions like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more will also be introduced, bringing viewers closer to their favourite stars. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Glows in Her First Photos Post Pregnancy Announcement From London, Poses With Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra

KJo Geared up For Season 7

Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar said, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candor for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day’s headlines, Disney+ Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday.”

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar from July 7, 2022, every Thursday, to watch Koffee With Karan's latest season



