Karan Johar on Talent Shifts: ‘Nobody is loyal,’ calls talent management a ‘thankless job’ – WATCH

Karan Johar’s bold remarks on insecurity and loyalty in Bollywood during a YouTube interview with Sarthak Ahuja have set off fresh industry chatter.

When a filmmaker known for shaping careers speaks about loyalty and insecurity in Bollywood, people listen closely. And that’s exactly what happened after Karan Johar made some striking statements during a recent interview with Sarthak Ahuja on YouTube. In a detailed conversation that focused largely on business, entrepreneurship and the entertainment ecosystem, Johar opened up about the reality of talent management in today’s film industry. His words were sharp, honest and impossible to ignore.

Karan Johar on loyalty and insecurity in Bollywood

During the interview, Johar said that “loyalty is a myth” in the film industry. He explained that actors today frequently change agencies, PR teams and managers in search of better opportunities. According to him, the system has become highly transactional.

He described talent management as a “thankless job,” adding that equations shift very quickly. “Nobody belongs to anybody,” he said, pointing out that fear often drives professional decisions. Fear of missing out. Fear of losing relevance. Fear of not being part of the right circle.

Johar stressed that the industry is operating in a different space now. With streaming platforms, brand deals and international exposure growing rapidly, actors are constantly evaluating their next move. In such a climate, long-term loyalty has become rare.

Why this interview is creating industry buzz

While Johar did not name anyone during the interaction, the timing of his remarks has caught attention. The conversation comes amid visible shifts in talent representation across Bollywood. Several actors in recent months have changed agencies or reshuffled their teams.

The discussion has sparked quiet chatter within film circles about whether Johar’s comments were simply a general observation — or influenced by recent professional exits linked to his talent management company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

How Janhvi Kapoor is being linked to the statement

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut under Johar’s production banner and has long been associated with his camp, has reportedly moved on from DCA. Though Johar did not mention her in the interview, industry watchers have connected the dots due to the timing.

There is no official confirmation linking his remarks directly to Kapoor. However, the overlap has added fuel to speculation.

Karan Johar’s upcoming projects

Despite the controversy, Johar continues to remain busy on the professional front. Under Dharma Productions, he is backing multiple theatrical and OTT projects. He is also expanding his content slate while maintaining his presence as a producer and television personality.

