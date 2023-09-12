Karan Johar On Why People Love To Hate Him

Home

Karan Johar Opens Up About Why People Hate Him, Asks Benefit Of Doubt From Haters

Karan Johar Opens Up About Why People Hate Him, Asks Benefit Of Doubt From Haters

After a gap of seven years, Karan Johar gave a stupendous show of his latest outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office, and fans loved the chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Karan Johar is among those Bollywood celebs who never step back from their words and is known to be a man of words. In fact, the director-producer is also known for donning several hats. From being a director, writer, and producer to being a judge in a talent show and hosting a chat show, the celebrated star aces it all. Now, after a gap of seven years, Karan Johar wore his director’s cap and gave a stupendous show of his latest outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie was a blockbuster hit at the global box office, and fans loved the chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, during an interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar opened up about why he receives so much criticism and why people love to hate him.

Karan Johar Says Its Cool To Hate Him

Karan Johar spoke to Sneha Menon Desai in Toronto about the fact that people love to hate him. Giving a hilarious reply to this statement, Karan Johar said, “It’s kind of cool to hate him because you know I’m also like pouting at age 50 into a camera. I sometimes wear shiny clothes and walk the red carpet; I’m coming across catty on a chat show. I’m laughing like a hyena sometimes, which can be annoying. I’m everywhere. You put on the TV, I’m endorsing a product, I’m judging a reality show, I’m hosting a talk show. I am walking on the carpets.”

He went on to say that he can be annoying to people who don’t know him as a human being. So, ‘it’s cool’ that they hate him. He further added that he understands why he gets the hate.

Karan Johar Has A Message For His haters

Karan further asked his haters to just give him the benefit of the doubt and explained, “Just know that I’m as vulnerable as you are. I’m as emotionally fragile as you are. My heart has been broken in love many times, I’m a single parent which is a tough job and I did lose my father at a young age. I still work very hard and really seek validation, so I’m just like anybody else.”

He then said that he hopes that those people who come into his life, the ones who have even hated him, give him a chance. He added that he is not that hateful and he feels that there’s a lot of love he has to give.

