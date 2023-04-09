Home

Entertainment

Karan Johar Pens Cryptic Post After Facing Backlash Over ‘Anushka Sharma’ Remark: ‘Utha Lo Talvaar’

Karan Johar Pens Cryptic Post After Facing Backlash Over ‘Anushka Sharma’ Remark: ‘Utha Lo Talvaar’

Karan Johar recently penned a cryptic post after he faced social media backlash over his throwback video where he jokes about sabotaging Anushka Sharma's career.

Karan Johar Pens Cryptic Post After Facing Backlash Over 'Anushka Sharma' Remark: 'Utha Lo Talvaar'

Karan Johar Pens Cryptic Post After Facing Backlash: Karan Johar has recently received a lot of backlash from netizens and a section of Bollywood celebs. After Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about being ‘cornered’ by Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut lambasted Karan for bullying the actor. Once again, when a throwback video went viral where KJo spoke about ‘murdering Anushka Sharma’s career’, Kangana called him ‘Chacha Choudhary’. Filmmakers Apurva Asrani and Karan Johar also slammed the director for his old remark on sabotaging Anushka’s career. When Kangana had earlier slammed Karan after Priyanka’s interview, the latter had shared a series of cryptic Instagram stories. Now, once again he posted a story where he indirectly mentions that he is unaffected by all the allegations against him.

CHECK OUT KARAN JOHAR’S VIRAL POST:

You may like to read

KARAN JOHAR PENS CRYPTIC POST AMID BACKLASH OVER THROWBACK VIDEO

Karan wrote in his post “Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam…., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi…, jitna neecha dikhaoge…, jitne aarop lagaoge…, hum girne waalon mein se nahi…, humara karam humari Vijay hai…aap utha lo talvaar… Hum marne waalon mein se nahi…(State the allegations, I’m not amongst those who will bow down / Become a slave to lies, I won’t say anything / However much you try to slander and show me in a bad light, I will not fall / My goodness is my victory / You can use any swords, I will not die).” In the controversial viral video the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director confesses “I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.” Apurva Asrani reacted to the same and quote tweeted “‘I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ – Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I’m sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate.” Vivek reacted to Apurva’s tweet and captioned his post as “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.”

KANGANA RANUT ACCUSED KARAN JOHAR OF BULLYING PRIYANKA CHOPRA

The The Vaccine War director had previously also reacted to Priyanka’s remarks at Dax Shepherd podcast and tweeted “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars.” Priyanka had told “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” She further added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.” Kangana pointed out in her tweet “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

Karan Johar is returning to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachcha, Shabana Azmi and Lokesh Mittal in crucial roles.

For more updates on Karan Johar, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.