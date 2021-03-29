Holi 2021 with Karan Johar: As the whole nation is celebrating the festival of colours today, on Monday, March 29, 2021, Bollywood’s popular filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated Holi with his family members in a Bollywood style. Karan took to Instagram to give a glimpse of his Holi celebration where he, Roohi, Yash and Hiroo Johar were seen posing for the camera drenched in colours. Yash, Roohi and Karan were seen donning a new white kurta pyjama. While sharing the post, KJo wished his friends and fans Happy Holi and asked them to play with organic colours. “Organic Safe and still celebratory !!! Happy Holi to everyone !!! Let the colours of the festival change the grey and dark times forever ….❤️💖🧡💚💜”, wrote the Kalank director. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar in a Special Picture as They go Cosy And Romantic on Holi - See Pics

Take a look at the pictures from Johar’s Holi celebration:

The photos have been liked by many celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Tahira Kashyap, Bipasha Basu, Amrita Arora. Several actors and close friends such as Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Soni Razdan, Maheep Kapoor and other celebrities showered their love and wished Karan and his family Happy Holi.

Earlier, talking about fatherhood, Karan had said, “My life has changed since Roohi and Yash arrived. At 44, this is my biggest blockbuster. I still haven’t realised the enormity of what’s happened. They’re only two months old. And all they do is eat, sleep, burp, wail and poop. Kabhi khushi, kabhie gham! While I stare at them in wonder. But I can’t get over the fact that they are mine.”

This year, most of the actors will be seen celebrating Holi at their home as the Maharashtra government has imposed a statewide night curfew from today, March 28, owing to the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases in the state.