Filmmaker Karan Johar is back with 'Lockdon With Johar' and this time he is playing the famous rapid-fire round with his kids, Yash and Roohi. In the video, Karan asks Yash, "Who is the most favourite person in the house?" To which he adorably takes his own name and Karan compares him with Geet from Jab We Met. He then turns to Roohi and asks her, "Who is the coolest person you know?" and she replies 'Neelam teacher' from her playschool.

He then asks Roohi, "Who is the most handsome person you know?" and she takes Yash's name, and when asked Yash "Who is the prettiest girl you know", he takes Roohi's name. At the end, Karan asks them who they would like to play with Taimur Ali Khan or AbRam, Roohi picks Taimur and Yash picks AbRam.

Meanwhile, Karan’s two household helpers have tested positive for coronavirus. He released an official statement which reads, “I’d like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms. The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to.”

“We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we’re sure that they will be fighting fit soon! These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe”, it further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next directing Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, among others.