20 Years of K3G: On this day 20 years ago, Bollywood fans were treated to a saga of love and loss starring some of the country’s most famous stars. The film in question is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which came out on December 14, 2001. Fans all around the world are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film provided us with a lot that has survived the test of time, from Poo’s unapologetic self-love and Rahul and Anjali’s love story to the ensemble cast’s effortless perfection.Also Read - Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan Test Positive For Coronavirus After Kareena And Amrita

For the past week, filmmaker Karan Johar has been commemorating the occasion, and today he presented a nostalgic video with a special message for all of his admirers. The director wrote, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes…it’s all about loving your…family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G (sic)!” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Insists Taimur And Jeh Stay With Her as She's Doing Fine After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Also Read - Kareena Kapoor's Darling Alia Bhatt Recreates Poo's Prom Rating Scene From K3G With Ranveer Singh Ft. Ibrahim Ali Khan | Watch

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, and others have recreated memorable scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to mark the film’s 20th anniversary over the last few days. Fans have also expressed their congratulations to the film’s stars on reaching this significant milestone.

Check these out:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who are now working on Rock aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, have recreated an iconic sequence that the Raazi actor adores. Kareena Kapoor, the Bollywood star, reposted the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Sidharth Malhotra replicated the legendary scene in which Jaya Bachchan welcomes her son Shah Rukh Khan with an Aarti ki thali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

With Dhairya Karwa, Ananya Panday, who made her breakthrough with Student of the Year 2, recreated the romantic comedy scene from K3G

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Johny Lever and his son Jesse Lever, both of whom were in the film, recreated the scene 20 years later, and we love it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johny Lever (@iam_johnylever)

Look who reprised the classic dialogue ‘chandu ke chacha ne chandu ki chachi ko…‘ 20 years later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

The film continues to win over audiences’ hearts. Tell us about your favourite scene from the film.