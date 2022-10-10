Filmmaker Karan Johar has quit Twitter, following the negativity, trolling and backlashing on social media. On Monday, October 10, Karan announced that he is leaving the Twitter platform. He tweeted, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!”Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Responds to Not Inviting Taapsee Pannu, Says 'When I Ask Taapsee...'

Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 10, 2022

As soon as Karan Johar shared the announcement, Twitterati reacted to his decision as one of them wrote, “Give us your password.” Another mentioned, “Focus on your mental health, and Brahmastra Part 2. Sending positivity.” Yet another person commented, “Yeh account band karke ek unknown account use karega.” Also Read - Karan Johar Breaks Silence on Not Being Invited to Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: '...Very Embarrassing For me'

Nobody is going to miss you except @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/M88oeDvNd0 — sπ #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (@Bhaiographer) October 10, 2022

Yeh account band karke ek unknown account use karega — JON ¥ $NOW (@RebelKingSnow) October 10, 2022

