Karan Johar Viral Dance Video on Radha: A Bollywood wedding is incomplete without loud songs and dance performances and when there is filmmaker Karan Johar at a party, then there is definitely a lot of hilarious performances. At Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony, you can probably ask why are we rooting for Karan Johar, a man who loves to dance. He grooved on popular Radha song from The Student of The Year. Yes, he did it again in a yellow and white kurta pajama with a dupatta. The song is special for KJo as it was directed by Karan and was the launch vehicle of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The song also featured late Rishi Kapoor.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Reacts to Ex-Girlfriend Alia Bhatt's Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

Watch Karan Johar’s sexy dance on Radha at Alia-Ranbir’s mehendi:

We could also see how Alia and Ranbir enjoyed small moments in a two-day wedding ceremony. There are videos and photos from the mehendi ceremony doing rounds on the internet where the newlyweds danced on Chaiyyan Chaiyyan. For mehendi ceremony, Alia wore a dark red deep back anarkali suit and Ranbir opted for white kurta pajama with red jacket on top. They both matched the steps and showed their PDA moments between the performance. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Mangalsutra And Kalires Have Ranbir Kapoor's 'Infinity' Connection, Find Out Here

Watch Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dance performance at their mehendi:

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 after dating for quite a few years. The star couple took pheras in the presence of family members and a few friends at the actor’s Vastu home. After the intimate wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for a photo session and gave us PDA moments outside the venue.

Congratulations Alia and Ranbir!