Karan Johar Reacts to Priyanka Chopra ‘Doing Well’ in Hollywood Months After Her ‘Cornered In Bollywood’ Remark

Karan Johar talked about Priyanka Chopra phenomenal journey from Bollywood to Hollywood during the world premiere of his co-production, Kill which premiered at TIFF 2023.

Priyanka Chopra created quite a stir on the internet when she revealed why she had to leave Bollywood. The star, who is doing exceptionally well in Hollywood, said that Bollywood had ‘cornered’ her. And now, a few months later, Karan Johar has spoken out about how it made him feel to see the global star succeed on her own in Hollywood. For those who don’t know, the filmmaker attended the ‘Kill‘ premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Karan Johar was questioned about his thoughts on Priyanka Chopra leaving Bollywood to establish herself as a star in Hollywood. During an interview with ET Canada, Karan praised this and thought it was great. He said, “To see her (Priyanka Chopra) grow from strength to strength, and truly achieve the kind of success that she has on her own terms… and the way she has gone about it, she is always wonderful on every platform that she has ever been on, everything that she ever stands for and represents.. it is fantastic.”

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Cornered in Bollywood’ Remark

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her decision to leave Bollywood. She claimed that she was being forced into a corner in the industry and that she had a grudge against some people during an interview with Dax Shepherd. Many others, including Kangana Ranaut, thought that PeeCee made a dig at Karan Johar, even though she had not named the individuals.

Priyanka Chopra said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Priyanka Chopra appeared in her debut American television show, Quantico, in 2015 after trying her luck in the music industry. Since then, she has appeared in Hollywood productions including Citadel, Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions, and Love Again, among others.

