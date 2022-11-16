Karan Johar Recalls Playing Cupid For Vidya Balan And Siddharth Roy Kapur: ‘Hosted a Dinner…’

Karan Johar recalled hosting a dinner for Vidya Balan And Siddharth Roy Kapur and being cupid.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently made an appearance on Twinkle Khanna’s talk show The Icons which is currently on YouTube. During the show, Twinkle compared Karan with Netflix matchmaking star Sima Taparia. She said, “You are the Sima aunty of the movie business. You keep doing this matchmaking and your father did the same thing. Because when I was interviewing Waheeda Rehman ji, she mentioned that your father fixed up her marriage, it’s some genetic predisposition to get people together.” To this, Karan Johar replied by saying, “It’s in the genes!”

The filmmaker then revealed how his late father played a matchmaker for Shashi Rekhi and Waheeda Rehman. He said, “I remember Shashi uncle and Waheeda aunty matchmaking happened with both papa and mamma and I remember there have been some other instances also which people may not know. But I don’t know, I feel very happy to do this.” He added, “I take on the responsibility like I have to do it. It just makes me very happy to do it. It’s like one of the agendas in my life to bring people together.”

Karan Johar further revealed that he also played cupid to Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur. He said, “it’s very strange, Vidya called me the other day. It was her 12th anniversary, and she was like, because you know I had introduced her to Siddharth Roy Kapur and she was like, I wanna thank you. I haven’t said it enough. I am so touched by this call, more than any feedback I’ve got, that call meant the world to me. I remember telling Sid that Vidya will be lovely for you and bumping into Vidya at an event”. Karan also said, ‘I hosted a dinner for the two and rest is history’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan, on his 50th birthday earlier this year, announced that he would soon be directing an action film. However, he hasn’t shared any update on that. Apart from that, his other directorial, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.