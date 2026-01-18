Home

Entertainment

Karan Johar reveals he cried in front of Salman Khan while filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: I got so stressed

Karan Johar reveals he cried in front of Salman Khan while filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘I got so stressed’

Karan Johar reveals crying in front of Salman Khan while filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Read more inside.

Karan Johar reveals he cried in front of Salman Khan while filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘I got so stressed’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, where we as the audience only get to witness the final film on the big screen, there is a lot that happens behind the scenes that doesn’t meet the eye. One such similar tale happened on the sets of the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with this film, opened up about an emotional chapter from the making of this film. He recalled how the pressure of working with a superstar like Salman Khan made him so intimidated that he broke down. Karan Johar shared how a simple costume discussion soon turned into an overwhelming moment that Johar still cannot forget.

When nerves took over on his first big set

Speaking about working with Salman Khan for the first time, Karan Johar said: “It was my first time working with Salman Khan, so I was very… what should I say? I was quite wound up because he was such a big star.”

Johar recalled entering Khan’s vanity van and finding him dressed casually. “He was in a T-shirt and jeans. I said, ‘Salman, you know it’s a big set.’ And he said, ‘Yes, but if for the first time a groom comes in jeans and a T-shirt, it will be a new style. I’ll bring the swag.’”

When Karan Johar broke down in front of Salman Khan

As soon as he heard Salman’s idea, he got really anxious. He said, “I got so hyped. I said, ‘But the set is so ornate. Kajal has such an intricate lehenga.’” As the pressure mounted, his emotions got the better of him.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The filmmaker revealed, “I got so stressed that I started crying in front of him.”

Salman Khan’s reaction inside the vanity van

Johar reveals how his emotional breakdown made Salman uncomfortable. He said, “He looked so nervous seeing me crying in his vanity van, and finally, he agreed, ‘No, no, I’ll wear the suit.’”

That emotional exchange eventually led to the iconic look Salman Khan sported in the famous song Saajanji Ghar Aaye, which became Johar’s first sangeet song shoot as a director.

From rejection to renewed hope

Speaking about the casting re-shuffle, Karan Johar recalls the challenges: “After Chandrachur Singh and Saif Ali Khan said no, I was very depressed.”

He recalled meeting Salman Khan at Chunky Panday’s house, where the actor encouraged him. “He said you need to be really confident to do that part and asked me to come and narrate it to him the next day.”

A moment that shaped his journey

Karan’s revelation spoke about how a mere costume discussion became an emotional turning point. What began with stress and tears eventually led to one of Bollywood’s most iconic films.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai went on to become a massive blockbuster and marked the beginning of Johar’s extraordinary filmmaking journey. This story of Karan Johar reveals how even the biggest filmmakers have their share of vulnerable moments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.