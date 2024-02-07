Home

Karan Johar Says His Kids Yash and Roohi ‘Changed His Life Forever’ As He Celebrates Their 7th Birthday

Karan Johar threw an extravagant birthday bash for his children Yash and Roohi, themed after Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Be sure to notice the Oompa Loompas in the background.

Recently, Karan Johar hosted a massive birthday party for his kids Yash and Roohi. It was a theme-based party and it was inspired by Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. On Wednesday, the director took to Instagram and shared the photos from their Willy Wonka-themed pre-birthday bash and penned down an emotional note. KJO expressed a self of gratitude towards his mother Hiroo Johar. For the unversed, Karan has embraced fatherhood via surrogacy.

In one of the pictures, Karan was seen posing with Yash and Roohi in matching purple co-ords. Hiroo Johar joined them for the perfect family photo in a series of new pictures. In one, Karan is captured planting a kiss on his mother. Sharing the picture, “Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshine (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course – an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change…grow up but never change.” Karan also added, “And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family…and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever Mom.”

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As soon as the picture went online, several fans started to spam the comment section. While one user wrote, “Happy birthday to these cuties” another said, “Looking cute”. Apart from fans, B-town celebs also took to KJO’s posts and dropped comments. While Sussanne Khan commented, “Happiest birthday love and blessings for Roohi and Yash.. big love to them Hiroo aunty and you,” Sonali Bendre extended best wishes to the entire family. She wrote, “Happy birthday to Roohi and Yash love to you and Hiroo aunty.” Vikrant Massey said, “Happiest birthday Yash & Roohi!!! And many many congratulations to you too. They’re growing so beautifully.”

Celebs such as Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Soni Razdan, Amrita Arora, and Aditi Rao Hydari wished the birthday boy and girl. Meanwhile, Kareena shared an old photo of Yash and Roohi on their special day via her Instagram Stories. She added to the photo, “Yash & Roohi God bless you love you.”

