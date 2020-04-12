Ever since the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, Karan Johar has been entertaining us with adorable videos of his twins which he keeps sharing on his Instagram. In the latest video added to the Lockdown with the Johars, we see Karan Johar policing the kids and his mom and Yash, for a change, can be seen laughing at sister Roohi and not daddy surprisingly. Sharing the video, KJo wrote, “My turn to get back!” Also Read - Yash-Roohi Johar Assessing Dad Karan Johar's Dance in THIS 'Toodles' Video is The Most Brutal Thing on Internet Today!

Karan Johar welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in 2017 through surrogacy.

In an interview with IANS, Karan revealed if he wil be making sure to dress up his kids according to the fashion trends to which he said, “”I don’t think so. Although that’s the expectation when it comes to me. Right now, I am focussing on them being good and being well brought up children. I am giving them the right value system rather than the right clothes. Fashion is really not on the priority list for me.” Karan Johar is one of the top filmmakers and producers in Bollywood who will be next making a multi-starrer project Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

