Karan Johar secures interim court relief in defamation case against YouTuber CarryMinati; Content removal ordered

A Mumbai court has stepped into a growing digital controversy involving filmmaker Karan Johar and popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati. In a recent development, the court granted an ad-interim ex parte order in Johar’s favour in a defamation suit that names Nagar and several other parties.

The order comes after Johar alleged that defamatory remarks and objectionable content about him were circulated through videos uploaded on YouTube and widely shared across social media platforms.

What triggered the legal action?

The suit, filed by Karan Johar through Apoorva Mehta, names Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati), Deepak Char, Akshay Gajra, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, Poptech Growth Private Limited, and Meta Platforms, Inc. as defendants.

According to Johar’s legal team, the content in question used language that was “vulgar and abusive” and harmed the filmmaker’s reputation. The petitioners argued that although some videos had been taken down, their reach had already spread far and wide. Clips from the videos were allegedly being reshared in the form of reels and short videos by unknown users, continuing the circulation of the same content.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The DSK Legal team, representing Johar, urged the court to intervene immediately and restrain any further sharing of such material.

What did CarryMinati’s legal team argue?

Appearing for Ajey Nagar, his advocates submitted that the YouTuber had already deleted the videos and any related material that could be seen as defamatory. They also argued that the Mumbai court may not have the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

His legal team further stated that Nagar had sought seven days to verify the claims made in the legal notice and respond appropriately. They argued that the suit was filed in haste, without giving him adequate time to clarify his position.

What did the court observe?

Judge P G Bhosale, while hearing the matter, noted that Johar had established a prima facie case, particularly concerning the alleged use of objectionable language in digital content.

The court then passed a temporary restraining order. It stated that all defendants, along with anyone acting on their behalf, are restrained from creating, uploading, reposting, publishing, or circulating any content that may be defamatory towards the filmmaker until further orders.

Directions issued to Meta and platforms

Importantly, the court also directed Meta Platforms to take down the specified videos and URLs. The order aims to prevent further circulation of the disputed content across social media.

The matter will now proceed as the court examines the notice of motion in detail. Until then, the temporary relief ensures that no further allegedly defamatory material is shared online in relation to Karan Johar.