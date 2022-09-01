Brahmastra: Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra has been creating waves ever since the film released its teaser. From the multi-starrer to epic VFX, the film has generated crazy buzz among the audience. The film’s producer Karan Johar has now shared a special clip featuring a fight scene of Vanarastra. As soon as the character performed, fans instantly commented how eager they were to see Shah Rukh Khan as Vanarastra.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Reveals She Was Rejected For Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, Director Reacts | Watch Video

KARAN JOHAR SHARES A POWERFUL GLIMPSE OF SRK AS VANARASTRA

The new video showed the actor generating a ball of fire and hurling it at an unnamed target. KJo captioned the video, “The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! #Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode Trailer: Karan Johar Asks Tiger Shroff About Going 'Commando,' Kriti Sanon Reveals She Auditioned For SOTY - Watch Funny Video

Karan Johar shares an intriguing teaser from Brahmastra:

The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! 💥#Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September. pic.twitter.com/XFUKXRCslB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 1, 2022

Also Read - Anupam Kher Reveals Karan Johar And Aditya Chopra do Not Offer Him Roles Anymore: 'It Hurts...'

Fans dropped fire emojis on Karan Johar’s video. They couldn’t hold excitement and showered immense love for the King Khan of Bollywood. One of the users wrote, “I think this movie will set a benchmark for Indian films. And Ayan might just emerge as the Peter Jackson of Indian films! Good luck Team Brahmastra!” Another user wrote, “Damn… looks very interesting.. notice the details.. he is setting fire in the same way Lord Hanuman set Fire in Lanka…” Others hailed the King of Bollywood.

MOUNI ROY CONFIRMS SRK’S CAMEO IN BRAHMASTRA

Mouni Roy confirmed SRK’s cameo in Brahmastra to Bollywood Hungama. She said, “My character is obviously derived from one of his fantasy fiction i.e. Ayan’s brainchild. But also you know when you are working with people like Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan Sir, Nagarjuna Sir, Nagarjuna Sir. Shah Rukh Sir also plays a guest appearance… being a part of this world is a privilege. I suddenly kind of realized why they are where they are in life.”

Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s debut on-screen collaboration as a married couple. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy also had significant parts in the movie. The release date is September 9, 2022.

Watch this space for more updates on Brahmastra!