Why Karan Johar Missed Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding?

Home

Entertainment

Karan Johar Skips Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Bash; Here Is Why

Karan Johar Skips Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Bash; Here Is Why

According to a Zoom TV report, Karan Johar was unable to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding because he had to deal with a family emergency at the last minute.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally husband and wife! Every aspect of their beautiful wedding – from their invite to the food menu and the decor – has been making headlines for the last couple of days. Who’s who from both Bollywood and politics, including Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Aaditya Thackeray marked their attendance at RagNeeti’s’ wedding. However, Dharma head Karan Johar decided to miss the festivities. Now, the movie buffs could not help but wonder why KJo skipped the wedding.

Trending Now

Here Is Why Karan Johar Missed RagNeeti’s’ Wedding Celebration

If a report by Zoom TV is to be believed, Karan Johar was all ready to be a part of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding celebration. The filmmaker was reportedly even set to fly to Udaipur to bless the newlyweds, however, his plans came to a halt as he had to deal with a family emergency at the last minute, forcing him to cancel his trip. It is also believed that the Dharma head had even selected all his attire for the various functions.

You may like to read

Priyanka Chopra A No-Show At Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding

Aside from Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra’s sister and global star Priyanka Chopra was also a no-show at RagNeeti’s’ Wedding. The reason for the Barfi actress skipping her cousin’s wedding is not known. Refreshing your memory, PC was present at the engagement ceremony of RagNeeti that took place in May this year.

Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s 1st Photo As Husband And White

As soon as the wedding was completed, fans were eagerly waiting for the first picture of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra as husband and wife, and their photograph is now trending on social media. The Shuddh Desi Romance actress was a sight for sore eyes in a pink saree, paired with a matching dramatic sleeve blouse. Her new bride look was tied up with a heavy intricate stone neck-piece and matching earrings, minimal makeup, and open wavy tresses. On the other hand, the AAP politician looked handsome in a black tuxedo.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES