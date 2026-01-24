Home

Karan Johar shuts down trolls targetting Varun Dhawan for his smile in Border 2. Read what he said.

Karan Johar slams Border 2 trolls targeting Varun Dhawan’s smile, takes a dig at content creators: ‘Noisemakers and clickbait-seeking…’

In the digital era, celebrities and public figures are always under the public eye. Their every move and statement is diligently scrutinised and often takes over the headline. One such similar case happened with actor Varun Dhawan, who recently found himself at the center of online trolling ahead of Border 2. However, this time the actor wasn’t trolled for anything he did, not for his performance, or any other action. Rather, it was his smile that became a point of discussion dominated by memes and criticism.

Why Was Varun Dhawan Trolled?

As per reports, people trolled Varun Dhawan for his smile and claimed that his image of a soldier or role in a patriotic film couldn’t strike a chord with the audience. Many expressed that his “fun” and “urban” persona made him unsuitable for a war drama. Trollers even went to say that Border 2 might fail just because of his casting.

Varun Dhawan’s Powerful Role in Border 2

In Border 2, Varun Dhawan plays the role of PVC Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a brave soldier who led his men with extraordinary courage during the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The real-life hero was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest gallantry award.

Karan Johar Lauds Varun Dhawan Indirectly

Now Karan Johar has stepped in support of Varun Dhawan amid this backlash and reacted to the trolling. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, “Has to be said… the reason why it’s called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct! You can troll an artist for his smile, but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure, authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like… Truth will always prevail!”

Karan Johar Calls Border 2 a ‘Sure Shot Winner’

Just before this note, Karan Johar had shared a poster of Border 2 and praised the film. He wrote, “Border 2 moved me to tears in many scenes! Patriotism with a beating heart!! Sure shot WINNER!”

About Border 2 and Its Star Cast

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. The film was released in theaters on January 23, 2026, and opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

