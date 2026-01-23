Home

Karan Johar stays ‘proud’ after Homebound misses Oscar nomination, Neeraj Ghaywan calls him an ‘absolute rock’

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, the ultimate success of a film is measured by nominations, awards and global recognition. One such similar case with Homebound, as this deeply moving film made its way on the international stage of the Oscar final list. However, it later missed out on an Oscar nomination, but the spirit around it remained intact. Despite being out of the race, its makers were proud and filled with gratitude.

Homebound Misses Oscar Nomination

Homebound was officially out of the Oscar race after it failed to secure a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. On January 22, the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced. Indian viewers had been eagerly waiting to see whether the film would land in the final list of five but unfortunately, that did not happen.

The films that were nominated in the category included The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain), and The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Despite missing the final cut, Homebound had already made its mark by being shortlisted among the 15 films in contention.

Karan Johar Shares His Pride

One of the producers of Homebound, Karan Johar, took to his Instagram Stories to express his emotions about the film and its journey. He wrote in the caption, “Proud! Love you @neerajghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!”

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Emotional Reply

Director Neeraj Ghaywan also responded to Karan Johar’s heartfelt message with equal warmth and gratitude. He wrote, “Thank you @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Could not have come this far without you.”

About Homebound

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers.

The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway). It is currently available to watch on Netflix.

The Story and Its Impact

The film centers around two childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), who share dream of joining the police force. The film also features Jhanvi Kapoor. Homebound had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year, adding to its global recognition even before its Oscar journey began.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.