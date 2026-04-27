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Karan Johar takes a dig at Bollywoods paid PR culture, questions whats real: Let their work...

Karan Johar takes a dig at Bollywood’s paid PR culture, questions what’s real: ‘Let their work…’

In a world of paid PR, Karan Johar speaks about artificial appreciation through them. He said you wonder, are people really liking it, or have they been paid to like it.

Karan Johar (PC: Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again aimed at Bollywood’s increasing reliance on public relations (PR) and image-building. During a recent conversation with The Week, the filmmaker-producer, responding to a question about the industry’s aggressive publicity machinery, said that actors should focus less on their manufactured image and more on their actual craft. Speaking on the issue, Karan said, “I think Bollywood should stop doing PR. It would be much better. They should let their achievements speak for themselves because, unfortunately, most PR is now ‘paid PR’. If you want to say you are looking gorgeous, you just have to pay. If you want to say you are the best actor on the planet, you have to pay. I think we are in overdrive mode when it comes to PR. Whether they are doing method marketing or not is secondary; they should stop marketing themselves and let their work speak.”

Karan Johar speaks on artificial appreciation through paid PR

This comment came in response to a question from the audience that mentioned actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Karan, on the other hand, made it clear that his criticism was not aimed at any one person, but at the larger culture of over-marketing that has taken over the whole industry. Karan also spoke about how paid publicity has blurred the line between genuine audience appreciation and artificial buzz. According to him, the problem arises when everything comes at a price, making it difficult to understand what truly connects with people.

Karan said, “I don’t mean the people you are talking about. I mean, everyone in general. Publicity and marketing are very important work categories, and they should be treated accordingly. But now, everything is available at a price, and that is something that could be deeply upsetting because then you really can’t gauge what’s connecting and what’s not. Now you look at everything and wonder, ‘Are people really liking it, or have they been paid to like it?’”

His comments have sparked debate online, especially since Karan himself has been one of the most influential producers in Bollywood and has long worked within the ecosystem of film promotion, celebrity branding, and media visibility.

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Also Read: Kangana Ranaut praises Karan Johar, for a change; calls him ‘lighthearted’: ‘He has amazing sense of humour’

On the work front, Karan Johar also shared an update about his popular chat show Koffee with Karan. The filmmaker revealed that the show’s ninth season is expected to premiere around Diwali 2026. Karan last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and he continues to back several projects under Dharma Productions.

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