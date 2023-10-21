Home

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga are collaborating once again after 'Kill' for the Indian adaptation of French dramedy 'The Intouchables'.

Karan Johar Reunites With Guneet Monga For Remake of ‘The Intouchables‘: Karan Johar is known for pushing the envelope with his larger-than-life ideas. The filmmaker has always tried to be ahead of his times by catching the pulse of the audience’s psyche. Though as a screenwriter-director he has mostly been inclined towards romantic comedies, Karan also attempted My Name is Khan by raising a humanitarian issue with universal appeal. He has been lauded for his 2023 love story – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Karan who has recently backed Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Kill starring Raghav Juyal, co-produced by Guneet Monga.

KARAN JOHAR ATTENDED ‘KILL’ PREMIERE AT TIFF:

GUNEET MONGA EXCITED ABOUT THE INTOUCHABLES’ INDIAN ADAPTATION

Karan spoke about collaborating with Guneet for The Intouchables remake at the Toronto International Film Festival. He said, “Working on ‘The Intouchables’ is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country,” as reported by PTI. Filmmaker Collin D’Cunha has been roped in for the Hindi language adaptation of the French dramedy. Collin told, “Directing The Intouchables adaptation is an incredible honour for me as a filmmaker. The original film left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and I am honored to have the opportunity to bring this story to life for Indian viewers. Working with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, and the entire team is something I’m greatly excited for and looking forward to,” as reported by the entertainment portal Deadline. Speaking to the portal, Guneet stated that, “The Intouchables is iconic and one of the most celebrated films around the world. It is very exciting to be able to bring that to India and Hindi audiences. After a high-octane, action packed, Kill we are laying our hands at dramedy which signifies the range of the spectrum of our collaboration with Dharma which we are incredibly excited about!”

KARAN JOHAR POSED WITH GUNEET MONGA AT TIFF:

KARAN JOHAR HEAPED PRAISE ON GUNEET MONGA DURING KILL PREMIERE AT TIFF

Karan recently penned a heartfelt post as Kill premiered at TIFF. He wrote, “Tonight at midnight in Toronto was madness and special!!!! Crazy and manic audience responses was so heartening and exhilarating to experience!!! This non stop actioner on a moving train is a BLOODathon on steroids!! A genre film that introduces @itslakshya as a die hard commando! And @raghavjuyal as the No holds barred antagonist !!! We missed you @tanyamaniktala at TIFF! Directed by @nix_bhat ( so much to say about him but only after you see the film) produced by @sikhya and @dharmamovies …Thanks @guneetmonga @achinjain20 for being dream collaborators with @apoorva1972 and I …..can’t wait for all of you to see this NEVER MADE BEFORE film! The fight may I add is for LOVE!!! #KILL coming to F##K with your head soon!!!!”

