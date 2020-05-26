Filmmaker Karan Johar, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday, May 25, shared a heartwarming post for his fans and special thank you post for best friends Punit Malhotra and Manish Malhotra for making his special birthday video of 1 hour and 5 minutes. Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote, “I turned 48 yesterday and was overwhelmed with all the love and wishes that were showered on me..I feel so blessed to have such wonderful friendships around me that are beyond family to me and mine today ….yesterday my dearest and closest friend @manishmalhotra05 made a video for me with messages from my close friends and family…it was the best present I could have ever received …he has been relentlessly following up with everyone for the past week and i was overwhelmed with emotion watching it….it made my day and my year and many years ahead as well….thank you Manish for this will cherish it all my life….I love you so much!!! Have known and been close to you for 28 years now!!!!” Also Read - Karan Johar's Mom Hiroo Johar Follows Sanitisation Process After Two Staffs Test Corona Positive

Karan further gave credit to his bacha Punit Malhotra. He wrote, “Big thank you to my bacha @punitdmalhotra who helped execute and edit this video ( that was 1 hour 5 minutes long) i love you Punit and I can totally believe how Manish must have sat on your head 😂😂😂 ! Both of you are in my heart forever! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Also Read - Karan Johar's Two Helpers Test Positive For Coronavirus, Filmmaker And Family Test Negative

Manish replied, ‘Karan you are truly special to us and we all love you very much ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️’. Also Read - Karan Johar Birthday Celebrations: Little Munchkins Yash And Roohi Cut The Cake as Mom Hirroo Johar Sings 'Happy Birthday'

Punit also commented, ‘So sweet Karan. You’re just the best. And we had so many of your friends validate that. So much love for you. Just so happy that you liked it!!!! Love ❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

Have a look at the post:



On Monday night, Karan shared a post that two members from his staff have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been put under the quarantine in a section of his building and has informed the BMC, who have fumigated and sterilised the building as per the norms.