Karan Johar to Bring Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor Together in New-Age Romantic Comedy on OTT – Deets Inside

Karan Johar's Dharma Production is all set to launch its new bunch of star kids. The rumours are rife that Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be paired up together for a romantic-comedy.

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s digital production house – Dharmatics might just be gearing up to launch new star kids in town. The latest reports in the grapevine have it that Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his screen debut under KJo’s wings and Khushi Kapoor will be joining him in the film. None of the parties involved have confirmed the news officially but the rumours are rife about Khushi bagging her second film right after her Netflix debut ‘The Archies’.

A report in the entertainment portal Pinkvilla mentioned that this new film is going to be a romantic comedy and will be directed by Shauna Gautam. The shoot will begin in early 2024 and the production house is in talks with a leading OTT player for its streaming rights. The report quoted a source close to the production confirming that it’s going to be a quintessential romantic film, the kind of which Bollywood or more so, Dharma is known for. “It’s one of those romantic comedies that Hindi Cinema is known for. However, Karan and co. feel that the palette of narrative fits better for the OTT than the big screen. It’s planned and will be executed as an OTT original,” said the source.

Seventh star-kid to be launched by Karan Johar

Ibrahim has been assisting Karan for a long time now. He was also one of the assistant directors on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which was released earlier this year. If all goes well, Ibrahim will be the seventh star kid launched by Karan under his home production banner after Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter and Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Khushi has received mixed reviews for her performances in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, alongside her. Interestingly, Karan also launched Khushi’s elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’. Your thoughts on Ibrahim and Khushi being paired up?

