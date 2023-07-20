Home

Karan Johar To Launch Shanaya Kapoor In OTT With Student Of The Year 3? Details Inside

Director Karan Johar is gearing up to launch Shanaya Kapoor in the OTT space with Student of the Year 3. The web series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, with the production set to start later this year.

Shanaya Kapoor may appear in Karan Johar’s SOTY 3. (Credits: Instagram)

In the Hindi film industry, Karan Johar has always been a pillar of support for budding actors. From launching Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year to overseeing Ananya Panday’s debut in SOTY 2, the filmmaker has launched several actors in the industry over the past few years. Reports claim Karan Johar is all set to take the Student of the Year franchise to another level with one more instalment. Not just this, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director will be converting the third part into a web series. With SOTY 3, Karan Johar will launch Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor.

Student of the Year Franchise

Director Karan Johar’s Student Of the year (SOTY) released in 2012 with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra as the leads. Seven years later, this high-school drama was turned into a franchise with its second part, Student of the Year 2. Helmed by Puneet Malhotra, the Tiger Shroff starrer marked the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Four years later, Karan Johar is planning for the third instalment of the series.

Shanaya Kapoor To Enter OTT Sphere?

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is all set to feature in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha. Adding another feather to her cap, the star kid will be later seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Student of the Year 3, as per reports. This web series will mark her OTT debut. Reportedly, the series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. While the other details of the project have been kept under wraps, the reports suggest that the production will go on floors later this year.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Karan Johar has planned her early Bollywood career very carefully and is making sure she is presented in the best possible way in her first few projects”.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut

Shanaya Kapoor was initially set to start her career in showbiz with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, opposite Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. But fate had other plans, and the film was shelved due to script issues. Nonetheless, after years of patience, Shanaya will debut with Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s Vrushabha.

Meanwhile, apart from SOTY 3, Karan Johar will make his directorial comeback with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film will also see Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

