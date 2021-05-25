Mumbai: Karan Johar who has turned 49 today, has marked a huge celebration in the film parlance. Karan will be ringing in his star studded bash at Alibaug and the guest list includes his celeb pals, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma amongst others like, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Natasha, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Bhavna Panday, Ananya Panday, Ishan Khatter, Seema Khan, Neelam, Zoya Akhtar, Rani Mukherjee, Aditya Chopra, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone. The invites have been sent to all these celebrities to arrive at Alibaug. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Karan Johar: Wishes Pour in From Bollywood as The Coolest Instagrammer And Filmmaker Turns 49

Amidst the deadly second wave of COVID 19, the glitz and glamour industry has not had the chance to fraternize starry movie premieres or high-profile social gatherings. Post Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s tinselled wedding in January, there has not been any enormous event in Bollywood though, with KJo being the host, it’s going to happen before you are prepared for the insights of it. Also Read - On Karan Johar's Birthday, a Sneak-Peek Inside His Rs 30 Crore House in Mumbai

Considering the pandemic, reportedly Karan has decided to divide the birthday celebrations into 3 days, including the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May. The number of guests have been divided on not crowd the affair and a couple of the celebs will start Joining in from the 23rd. An Unforeseen slight bump within the road at Johar land according to sources could be, because variety of the a-listers have decided to not attend and miss the birthday including, Ranveer/Deepika, Kareena/Saif, Rani Mukherjee/Aditya Chopra & Anushka Sharma/Virat Kohli. Also Read - Dostana 2: Is Kartik Aaryan's Exit Outcome of His Fallout With Janhvi Kapoor?

It remains to be seen who will eventually show up at the bash and what would be the spirit of Bollywood’s top stars at Karan Johar’s birthday.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar