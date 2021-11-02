Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s long-time best friend Karan Johar has penned a special message for him on his 56th birthday. Recalling his first meet with SRK to expressing his gratitude to him for helping him to shape his life, KJo’s birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan was straight from the heart. Along with a long birthday note, Karan shared a series of unseen pics of the two from different sets where the two collaborated with each other.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: SRK's House Decked Up With Lights, Fans Say Mannat Turns Jannat

Karan started with, “I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life , my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday!” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: Life Lessons to Learn From The King Khan That Can Help You Grow

Take a look at the emotional birthday post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Also Read - Shahrukh Khan's Journey to Mega Stardom: Top Famous Controversies Actor Had To Face | Happy Birthday King Khan

Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in several films including ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, and ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ among others.